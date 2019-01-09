For suspending me PDP’ll regret its action – Gamawa

Buhari receives PDP national deputy chair, BoT member back to APC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday night received the national deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Babayo Gamawa and a member of the party’s Board of Trustees, Kaulaha Aliyu, who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.



Recall that the PDP has recently slammed Senator Gamawa with suspension order for alleged anti party activities.

The defection of the PDP bigwigs from Bauchi State which is the home state of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, came barely 24 hours after the president received some members of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Support Groups from the North East, who defected to the ruling APC.

President Buhari and his guests held a strategic meeting that lasted over 30 minutes behind closed doors.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting with the president at the State Abuja, the Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar who led the PDP defected members expressed delight over the new political development, saying the defectors were in the presidential villa to pay political homage and pledge their support to the president.

Abubakar, said he was happy over the decision of Gamawa and Kaulaha Aliyu to decamp to the APC.

He said, “You can see I’m very delighted because with these gentlemen I can go to sleep with my two eyes closed, so to speak.’’

Also speaking, the former PDP deputy chairman, Senator Gamawa said that his decision to defect to the ruling APC had nothing to do with his suspension from the PDP but his love for the country.

He, however, stated that the PDP would regret its action for suspending him from office.

He said, As a Nigerian, I want what is good for the country; I want good image for my country and I want to see development and progress of the country.

“And I have been saying it, as a politician, I play my politics not blindly. Whenever thing goes right or wrong I will say it the way it is. As journalists, you are aware of what PDP did today – just because of an allegation they said they have suspended me.

“I want to call on them to check their secretariat. If they are in politics, they should know what is happening on daily basis at the secretariat – what comes in and what goes out. They should check their mails and they will know the position of Sen. Babayo Gamawa before their action of today.

“I have no regret for defecting from the PDP and they (PDP) would regret their action, by God grace.”

He, therefore, described his suspension from the PDP as undemocratic and unconstitutional.

In his contribution, Kaulaha Aliyu, said he joined the APC to ensure electoral victory for President Buhari in the forthcoming general elections.

He said, “It is a matter of principles I believe among all the candidates no body can come near the integrity and honesty of President Buhari and with what he has done to the North East in particular.

“I feel I should support him and do the best I can for him emerge victorious cone February 2019.”