Breaking News
Translate

FIFA hits Nigerien referee with life ban  

On 6:16 amIn News, Sports by TonyComments

Former international referee Ibrahim Chaibou has been banned for life after being found guilty of taking bribes, global soccer body FIFA said on Thursday.

Ibrahim Chaibou
Ibrahim Chaibou

PCN: New rep promises equal treatment for female athletes

FIFA also fined Chaibu €177,000 ($226,000) and barred the 52-year-old from all soccer-related activity for life.

“Mr Chaibou has been banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level,” FIFA’s independent Ethics Committee said in a statement on Thursday.

Chaibou famously handed out several penalties in a 2010 friendly match between South Africa and Guatemala where gambling patterns sparked an official probe.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.