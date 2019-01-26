FIFA hits Nigerien referee with life ban  

Former international referee Ibrahim Chaibou has been banned for life after being found guilty of taking bribes, global soccer body FIFA said on Thursday.

PCN: New rep promises equal treatment for female athletes

FIFA also fined Chaibu €177,000 ($226,000) and barred the 52-year-old from all soccer-related activity for life.

“Mr Chaibou has been banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level,” FIFA’s independent Ethics Committee said in a statement on Thursday.

Chaibou famously handed out several penalties in a 2010 friendly match between South Africa and Guatemala where gambling patterns sparked an official probe.