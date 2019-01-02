Fidson wins human resource future workplace award

IN recognition of its drive for excellence in the Nigerian pharmaceutical industry, Fidson Healthcare Plc, a quoted entity listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, was rewarded for its outstanding performance in human resource management with the award for ‘’Best Employee Engagement Programme’’.

According to a statement from the company, the award was given at this year’s edition of the HR Future Workplace Awards during the HR Summit and Expo for West Africa, 2018 which took place at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island Lagos. The award came less than a week after the company bagged the PEARL award for ‘Sectoral Leadership in Healthcare-Pharmaceutical’ based on its performance in the Nigerian capital market.