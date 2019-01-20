Excerpts from Obasanjo’s open letter to Buhari

By Idowu Bankole

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday took a swipe on President Muhammadu Buhari, in a strong worded open letter, accusing him of plotting to rig the general election and putting into practice the lessons he learned from Abacha.

Below are excerpts from the long worded Obasanjo’s open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari:

“We have heard of how Buhari and his party are going about his own self-succession project”. “Buhari and INEC have started recruiting collation officers who are already awarding results based on their projects to actualise the perpetuation agenda in which the people will not matter and the votes will not count.”

“It is the sole reason he has blatantly refused to sign the revised Electoral Reform Bill into law”. “The current plan is to unleash violence of unimaginable proportion in high voting population areas across the country to precipitate re-run elections and where he will be returned duly elected after concentration of security officials as it happened in Osun State”. “We have been told that governance has been abdicated to a cabal. Now, campaigning has been abdicated to ‘jagaban’. And it is being authoritatively stated that he would not join any presidential debate. Nigerians will not allow the elections to be abdicated to INEC and Police to give us false and manipulated results.” “We are monitoring them (APC and INEC) and we call on all democrats across the world to keep an eye on the unfolding anti-democratic agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari”. “This is the time for preventive measures to be taken otherwise Nigeria may be presented with a fait accompli with impunity and total disregard of all pleas”. “Buhari is putting into practice the lessons he learned from Abacha…”

“I have been threatened with arrest and extermination but I will not succumb to intimidation or threats.” “I challenge Buhari and the criminals around him to set up a probe on the same allegations and I will face such probe in public. But I know that these criminals cannot withstand a Police inquiry let alone clinical probe on the past public offices they held. “ “I personally commend the President for yielding to popular outcry to let the former Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, go when he is due as he had the track record and history of being assigned to rig elections for the incumbent.” “Nigerians that are being intimidated or threatened by this Administration must trust in God and stand firm. Tough times do not last forever, but tough people invariably survive tough times. This is a tough time for almost all Nigerians in different respects, but the peoples’ will shall triumph. “Boko Haram is stronger today militarily than they have ever been. Boko Haram has also been empowered by the Nigerian government.” “Buhari has intimidated and harassed the private sector, attacked the National Assembly and now unconstitutionally and recklessly attacked and intimidated the Judiciary to cow them to submission.” “Buhari’s scheme bears eloquent testimony to this road similar to Abacha whom he has praised to high heavens and as an arch-supporter and beneficiary from Abacha, he has seen nothing wrong done by him”.

“Buhari’s henchmen are working round the clock in cahoots with security and election officials to perfect their plan by computing results right from the ward to local government, state and national levels to allot him what will look like a landslide victory irrespective of the true situation for a candidate who might have carried out by proxy presidential debate and campaigns.” “Buhari should desist from evil with manipulation and desperation because evil has repercussion especially as man who should watch and be mindful of his self-acclaimed and packaged integrity”.