Ex-NDDC Commissioner, 2,000 other PDP members join APC

The exodus from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State has continued with the defection of a former Commissioner representing Akwa Ibom State on the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr Etim Inyang Jnr, and 2,000 others to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Inyang, the son of a former Inspector-General of Police, Late Chief Etim Inyang, led the group of defectors during the APC campaign rally in Mbo LGA of the state.

Addressing the crowd at the rally held at Enwang, the council headquarters, Inyang said he defected “to support Obong Nsima Ekere, the APC governorship candidate, to take the state to the next level.”