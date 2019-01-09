Ex MBGN Queen, takes cervical cancer awareness campaign to Cross River State

Former MBGN Queen, Isabella Ayuk will be providing free cervical cancer public and preventive education,Screening & Diagnosis services to underserved women in Cross River State through her foundation, The Isabella Ayuk Foundation.

Isabella Ayuk Foundation is a nongovernmental organization that is formed to care, support and protect the lives of citizens living in the rural communities of Nigeria against the spread of malaria, typhoid fever, cervical cancer and other diseases, as well as improve educational standard through a scholarship scheme, skills acquisition, renovation of widows houses, feeding & clothing program.

The Foundation’s goal is to reduce cervical cancer morbidity and mortality through early detection, public and preventive education and encourage girls and women to obtain regular screening & vaccination.

The Awareness and Prevention Campaign is scheduled to hold on 19th January, 2019 in Calabar Municipal Council, Off Ndidem Usang Iso Road, Calabar.

The Cecaps Awareness Walk is to kick off by 6am while Vaccination/Screening Starts 9am Prompt.

