Enugu-Ukwu mortuary fire: 36 bodies identified

About 36 of the 50 bodies burnt at Enugwu Ukwu Mortuary have been identified by the forensic pathologists.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Joe Akabuike announced this at Nawgu, Dunukofia Local Government Area, LGA, while inaugurating Comprehensive Health Centre, at Nawgu.

Addressing the newsmen, the commissioner noted that government had engaged experts to identify the dead bodies destroyed by fire beyond recognition by relatives.

He said the already 36 bodies identified had been taken to another mortuary at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku, for embalmment and onward collection by their depositors.

He urged the morticians and members of the public to keep their environment clean and reduce incessant bush fires, especially during harmattan season.

Akabuike noted that investigation was ongoing to get to the root cause of the fire, which occurred on December 29, 2018 at the morgue in General Hospital, Enugwu Ukwu.