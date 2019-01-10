Enugu Assembly bids Anajuba farewell

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—ENUGU State lawmakers, yesterday bade farewell to late Nze Anajuba, member who represented Oji River Constituency between 1992 to 1993.

Anajuba’s remains was brought to the hallowed chambers for members to pay last respects to the departed before his internment at Amaetiti, Achi, Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Late Anajuba retired from the civil service in 1992 and was elected the first member to represent Oji River constituency.

After leaving active politics, he delved into full legal practice until his death.

Pouring encomiums on the late legislator, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, described late Anajuba as a career civil servant, educationist and a legislator.

Ubosi said legislators don’t die and asked his children to emulate the good legacies of their father, pointing out that death was inevitable and their father had to die.

“You must know that there is a time to be born and a time to die,” he said, as he condoled with the member representing Oji River, and deputy speaker, Hon. Donatus Uzogbado.

Uzogbado in a dirge, said Anajuba was a role model.

“Anajuba rose a simple man and became a legend. He was a good man, a disciplinarian. He was a role model. He rose from grass to grace. He was a great man. He commended good work and rebuked when one erred,” he said.