Election: NYSC coordinator tasks corps members on patriotism

Hajiya Ramatu Sanda, the Katsina State NYSC Coordinator, has advised corps members to be patriotic by doing the right thing during the forthcoming general elections.

Sanda, who made this call on Tuesday in Katsina while addressing the corps members on election matters urged them to maintain the integrity of the scheme.

According to him, government authorities and the Nigerian people have confidence in the corps members that they will put the interest of Nigeria above any other interest.

“You should be extremely careful, and be self disciplined during the election duties.

“The government and Nigerians are optimistic that the NYSC members cannot be bribed or used to rig elections; INEC has signed MoU with NYSC based on trust.

“Therefore, we expect you to maintain and respect the long existing integrity that your predecessors have left behind,” she said.

Sanda warned the corps members against collection of food, water or drinks from politicians during the general elections.

“Eat very well before you embark on the journey, don’t allow any temptation to lure you into collecting any form of gratification or food from politicians,” she said.

The coordinator also told them to wear their uniforms with mufti inside; so as to be able to change and disguise in case of any crisis.

She further said that they should put on their jungle boots to enable run fast whenever the need arises.