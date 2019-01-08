Election is about better future for Nigerians — Orbih

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN —CHAIRMAN, Edo State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, has said next month’s general election was not about the party but securing a better future for Nigerians and the country’s democracy.

Orbih, who stated this while flagging off the PDP campaign in Edo Central senatorial zone, urged the people to come out en mass to vote PDP, make sure that their votes were counted just as he lamented that the country was currently drifting towards dictatorship with the jack-booting of the opposition.

He also condemned the appointment of Amina Zakari as head of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s collation centre, who is said to be a close relative of President Muhammadu Buhari.

On her part, wife of PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mrs Jennifer Atiku, in her brief remark said she came with just three messages for Esan people, adding: “Do you need to lift yourselves above poverty? Will you allow our children who are out of school get back to their classrooms? Will you allow our businesses thrive again? Then vote for PDP.”