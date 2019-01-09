Electing wrong people‘ll be disastrous, Lori-Ogbebor warns

By Charles Kumolu

Rights activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, has cautioned Nigerians against being deceived by politicians, warning that the price of electing the wrong people in 2019 could be disastrous for the country.

She also said the appointment of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, as Chairperson of All Progressives Congress, APC, Women and Youths Presidential Campaign team, showed that she is the only credible voice in the party.

Briefing newsmen in Lagos, Lori-Ogbebor described the First Lady as a moral voice that should not be dismissed.

She lamented that the build-up to the general election had not inspired hope in the country, saying Nigerians should be decisive this time.

Lori-Ogbebor said: “The situation in the country is a source of worry to me because I want the best for this country. As someone, who has been a witness to history, I feel it is impor-tant to guide Nigerians on the right path.

“There is nothing on the ground that inspires hope as the elections approach, but we must not lose hope at a time like this.

“Nigerians should not accept all the things the politicians are saying at the moment and allow themselves to be deceived.

“The appointment of Aisha Buhari as the Chairperson of APC Women and Youths Presidential Campaign team for the 2019 election is the best decision the party has made lately.

“This is a courageous woman, who has emerged as a lone voice for the masses. She is the only person who Nigerians can listen to amid the hardship in the land. As a mother, I want to commend her.”