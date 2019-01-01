Electing Atiku will retard Nigeria’s devt for 20 years – Osinkolu

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

A CHIEFTAIN of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State, Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu, said that it would be catastrophic for Nigerians to elect Atiku Abubakar, alleging that would hand over the country’s economy to a few cabal to manipulate at the expense of the masses.

Osinkolu maintained that the best way to actualize the expected hope that would reshape the country for the better, is to re- elect President Buhari.

Osinkolu, who is national adviser (Southwest), Buhari/Osinbajo National Support Committee, said the country’s economic prowess and political emancipation would be reversed by 20 years, if the opposition PDP returns to power in the next elections.

The Buhari’s campaign chief said it would be foolhardy for people to bring back to power, a party that ruined the country for16 years, four years after it was wholesomely rejected by Nigerians.

In a congratulatory message to Nigerians to mark the new year, Osinkolu said: “Nigerians should be full of hope as we approach 2019, because the APC-led federal government has taken steps to re-jig and reinvigorate our economy and the dividends are gradually manifesting in every facet of the country’s growth. But for this development to really manifest, Nigerians should re-elect President Buhari, that is where our hope lies.

“In the 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2011 general elections, Nigerians voted with emotions and they ended up gaining nothing from such misadventure. But when they shed the toga of sectionalism and vote for merit rather than mediocrity in 2015, the signs are beginning to show that we are moving up.

“It will do us a great deal of benefits to resist attempt by PDP to bounce back to reckoning . This will slow down the diversification of the economy, rail lines and roads construction across the country, virulent fight against insurgency and fight against corruption being undertaken under President Buhari.