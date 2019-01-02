Ekiti Assembly prays for peaceful legislative year, 2019 polls

Members of staff of the Ekiti State House of Assembly on Wednesday, organised special prayer for peaceful legislative and 2019 general elections.

In his sermon, entitled: ”A New Thing,” the Quest Pastor, Adebamigbe Adeusi, urged Nigerians, especially the people of Ekiti to always aspire to do the will of God.

The cleric, who is in-charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Mount of Abundance, Ikere-Ekiti, said God is ready to do new things.

According to him, such will manifest, if only the people are ready to do His will.

He quoted from the Holy Bible, Isaiah 43: 14-19 saying that “God can make ways even in the wilderness, if men would obey His commandment and show love to one another. “

News men report that high point of programme was the offering of prayers for Ekiti state in particular and Nigeria at large to ensure peaceful general elections.

NAN reports that members of staff of the State House of Assembly Commission also joined the congregation at the Assembly complex to offer prayer to God to ensure 2019.

The exercise is an annual event by the Assembly to usher in the New Year.

The Ekiti State House of Assembly Choir also offered thanksgiving songs to God.(NAN)