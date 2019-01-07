Ekere empowers 1,100 N-Delta youths

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—No fewer than 1,100 Niger Delta youths who underwent free skills acquisition training have cause to smile as they have been empowered with starter packs and seed funds to boost their business enterprises.

The training, which spanned three weeks, took place simultaneously in Akwa Ibom and Abia states and was facilitated by Obong Nsima Ekere, Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in conjunction with United Niger Delta Youth for Peace and Development and Gift Care Foundation.

Ekere who was represented at the graduation ceremony by Professor Chris Ekong, implored the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the knowledge and financial incentives to better their lots even as he lauded their enthusiasm and commitment and pledged not to relent in his humanitarian gesture to the youths to lift them out of poverty.

National President, UNDYPD, Godspower Nta, expressed delight that the rationale behind the programme had been realised and described Obong Ekere as a promise-keeper, adding that although his organisation was apolitical, it was necessary to advocate for good leadership in the country.