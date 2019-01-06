Efe Ambrose ends Hibs contract

Scottish Premier League outfit Hibernian have confirmed the departure of Efe Ambrose who turns a free agent.

Ambrose’s contract was supposed to expire in June but the defender resigned to triggering a clause that makes him leave the club for free.

The Nigeria international who joined the Hibs initially on loan from Celtic in 2017 snubbed an improved three-year deal to extend his stay in Edinburgh.

“Hibernian can confirm the departure of Efe Ambrose,” read the club statement.

“The 30-year-old centre-back has invoked a clause in his contract that allows him to leave Easter Road Stadium this month, having indicated a desire to pursue an opportunity elsewhere and, therefore, turn down an improved three-year contract to extend his stay in Edinburgh.

“A popular figure with players, staff and supporters alike, the club made every effort to keep Efe but respect his decision and thank him for his contribution.

“He leaves with the best wishes of everyone at Hibernian.”