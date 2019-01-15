Edo North APC receives PDP defectors

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY —All Progressives Congress, APC, Edo North senatorial district has received defectors from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, drawn from the six local government areas of the senatorial district.

The defectors were harvested during senatorial rallies held in the six local government areas of Akoko-Edo, Etsako West, Etsako East, Etsako Central,Owan West and Owan East, led by the senator representing the district, Francis Alimikhena, accompanied by House of Representatives candidates, several state House of Assembly candidates and other party faithful.

In Owan East, the leader of the defectors, Mr Bright Imolobe, PDP Youth leader said the decision to leave the PDP was due to the massive infrastructural strides of the incumbent Senator of Edo North as well as his regular youth and women empowerment programmes irrespective of political party.