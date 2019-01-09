Edo Govt invites pensioners in batch 47 for verification, payment

The Edo State Government has invited pensioners in batch 47 for physical and documentary verification in order to process payment of their pension arrears.

In a statement issued in Benin City, Permanent Secretary and Chairman, Pension Bureau, I.D.S. Juwobor, said the exercise is in continuation of payment of pension arrears by the state government, as the affected pensioners will be paid their arrears after the exercise.

He said, “In continuation of the on-going payment of pension arrears for state government pensioners, all pensioners in batch 47 are hereby invited to present themselves for physical and documentary verification at the Imaguero Hall, Benin City, on Monday 14th and Tuesday 15th January 2019 at 9.00am each day.”

He urged that pensioners in batches 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45 and 46, who failed to participate in previous verification exercises should “take advantage of the scheduled forthcoming screening exercise alongside pensioners in Batch 47.”

Juwobor advised pensioners in batch 47 and the spill-over batches of 37-46 “to check the list of pensioners scheduled for the screening on the notice board in the Pensions Bureau’s Office at the former Ethiope Building, Ring Road, Benin City on Thursday 10th and Friday 11thJanuary, 2019.



“In furtherance of this, affected pensioners are advised to come to the venue of the verification exercise with the following documents on the scheduled dates of 14th and 15th January, 2019: Pension Authority, Retirement Letter, Letter of First Appointment, Pension Identity Card, Biometric Slip and bank details including bank name and account number,” he said.

Juwobor said that “Upon conclusion of the verification exercise, the outstanding pension arrears will be credited into the pension account of each pensioner after necessary documentation by relevant agencies involved in the payment process.”