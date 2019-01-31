Edo declares N2.91bn allocation for councils in Dec, as LGAs record N2.21bn IGR in 2018

The Edo State Joint Account and Allocation Committee (JAAC) has declared the sum of N2.91 billion as total allocation that accrued to the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state for the month of December 2018.



Addressing journalists after the JAAC meeting chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki, Chairman, Etsako Central Local Government Area, Hon. John Akhigbe, announced that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from the 18 LGAs in 2018 stood at N2.21 billion.

He noted that out of the total allocation of N2,905,450,753.75, “teachers and non- teachers’ salary gulped N1.205, 284,772. 17, while N276,144,513.64 was set aside for Local Government Contributory Pension.



According to him, total deduction for the month stood at N1.812,970,536.91, while net allocation to the 18 LGAs was N1.092,480,216.54.

Akhigbe said that the LGAs recorded improved IGR earnings as a result of the reforms and deployment of technology in revenue collection.