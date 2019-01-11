Edith Agoye unsure of 3SC future

Edith Agoye, head coach of Shooting Stars Sports Club, 3SC, Ibadan, says he’s unsure of his future at the Oluyole Warriors following their dismal performance at the NNL Super Eight in Aba.

3SC were favourites for one of the promotion tickets but a 3-0 defeat by Remo Stars on the opening day of the campaign and 2-1 win over Delta Force meant the club crashed out of the NPFL promotion race and would spend another season in the second tier league. “I don’t know yet”, Agoye snapped when quizzed on his future at the club.

“The season has just ended. We’ve to go back and evaluate our performances, take stock of what we’ve done. “As to what will happen next, I do not know yet”. He hinted that it was unfortunate their promotion ambition ended in the manner and circumstance it did. “I’m disappointed, winning just one game here was never in our calculation.”

“It means our efforts all through the season could not bear any fruit.

“We came into this playoff full of hope, optimism, self belief and inspiration.

“But as it turned out this way, no problem, we take it in good faith and go back home for a new beginning.

“He who fights and runs away lives to fight another day”.