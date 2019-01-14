ECA knocks Ohanaeze for abandoning Atiku, Obi

By Emmanuel Aziken

Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, secretary of the Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA has flayed the recent turnaround of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo on the endorsement of Atiku Abubakar for the presidential election.

Ugochukwu-Uko in a statement made available to Vanguard said the statement was another example of inconsistency in leadership style of Igbo leaders, an issue he said has been the albatross of the region.

Ugochukwu-Uko in the statement said: “It is also important to appeal to horrified onlookers, to forgive their carefully choreographed but embarrassing dance steps, deliberately designed to confuse the public.

Atiku condoles with families of supporters involved in accident

“These pseudo leaders are merely displaying their trademark character. They are incorrigible. They will never change. Nobody is surprised. They publicly embraced a Presidential candidate in next month’s election a few weeks ago, in another breath, they scream, they have not endorsed any candidate.

“They send their youth wing to the villa, next, they shout, they have not endorsed the villa. Again, they say, they will back a good candidate, next, they turn around to say they will not back any candidate. These cacophony of divergent positions, make it impossible for the younger generation to trust them. The younger generation has moved ahead long ago.

2019 elections: We didn’t endorse Atiku, says Ohanaeze

“All these confusing moves in a harvest season (electioneering period),which actually confirms to the masses, the importance of pecuniary considerations in the struggle to lead Ndigbo, is same reason the younger generation publicly distances itself from the so-called Igbo leaders. We are used to their games. Again, nobody is surprised.”