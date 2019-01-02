Ebonyi reinventing economic agenda to increase its GDP —Commissioner

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—EBONYI State government, yesterday stated the present administration led by Governor David Umahi was systematically reinventing an economic agenda to increase the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, of the State.

The Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring, Mr Uchenna Orji stated this in Abakaliki while giving a break down of efforts put in place by the State government to revamp all the sectors and improve the living standard of Ebonyi people.

According to him, the Ebonyi State government has changed its Ministry of Economic Empowerment and Job Creation to the Ministry of Human Capital Development and Monitoring, to be able to capture the overall economic interest of the state.

The commissioner hinted that the new ministry had been ratified by the state Executive Council, EXCO.

“The new ministry’s mandate is to implement and supervise activities that would enhance the living standard of the people.

“This would involve improving the per-capital income of individuals, developing the human person in terms of intellect, human capacity-development, training and re-training of personnel, among others,” he said.