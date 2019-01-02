Driver sentenced to 5 months imprisonment for recklessness in Adamawa

A driver (name withheld ) has been sentenced to five months imprisonment for reckless driving, which led to the knocking down of a Corps Marshall of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) on duty.

Mr Muhammed Hussain, the Adamawa Sector Commander of the FRSC confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Wednesday.

The sector commander said that the driver was arrested in Yola.

” The driver was arrested and sentenced to five months imprisonment for reckless driving and knocking down a Corps Marshall, who was on special duty,” Hussaini said.

READ ALSO:FRSC promotes 4,660 personnel nationwide

He, however, added that the affected officer was responding to treatment.

The Sector Commander also complained of the reckless driving of tricycles operators in Yola as well as in Jimeta, Adamawa’s second biggest and busiest town.

He said he was worried that the way and manner the tricycle drivers had become a big challenge to other road users.

Hussaini called on the union of the tricycle riders in both towns to sensitise their members to rules and regulations of traffic, adding that the command would forced to clampdown on them. (NAN)