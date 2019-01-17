Drama as Buhari calls ‘Ogboru’ APC presidential candidate

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday shocked supporters and viewers of his presidential campaign in Warri, Delta state, as he mistakenly called the All Progressives Congress, APC, gubernatorial candidate, Great Ogboru, the party’s presidential candidate.

Buhari who repeatedly called Ogboru, the party’s presidential and senatorial candidate was corrected by an APC chieftain who flanked him while handing the party’s flag to Ogboru.

His words, “I am handing over this flag of honour to our presidential candidate.”

A man on the stage to his left corrected him, saying “gubernatorial”, but Buhari responded with “to our senatorial candidate”.

Again, the man corrected him, saying “gubernatorial” and this time, Buhari said “governortorial candidate”.

However, reacting over the alleged statement, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in a statement tagged “APC Warri Rally: Buhari Has Foreseen His Defeat – PDP”, poked fun at the incident, noting that Buhari has no intention of vying for the second term but was coerced by the cabal in his Presidency.

The party said Buhari has long foreseen and accepted his defeat come 16th February 2019.

Read the full statement below:

APC Warri Rally: Buhari Has Foreseen His Defeat – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) notes President Muhammadu Buhari’s voluntary handing over of his Presidential candidacy at the APC Presidential campaign rally in Warri, Delta state, on Thursday, and surmised that he (Buhari) has foreseen his defeat and already switched into a handing-over mode.

The whole world watched as President Buhari, apparently overwhelmed by thoughts of his defeat, ended up declaring the APC Governorship candidate in Delta state, Great Ogboru, as the Presidential candidate.

President Buhari told his audience, “I have this pleasure of handing over this flag of honour to our Presidential candidate”, while giving the flag to Great Ogboru.

It is clear that President Buhari, worried by the shunning of his campaign by Nigerians, mistook the Warri Rally for the May 29, 2019 handing over ceremony that is four months ahead.

President Buhari is already in the mood of his May 29, 2019 handover of mantle of leadership to PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, following the national consensus to return the PDP back to power in the February 16, 2019 Presidential elections.

President Buhari had continued to display that he did not have the intention of seeking for a second term in office. It is evident that he is only being compelled by the cabal in his Presidency, who the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, had confirmed are manipulating the President for their pecuniary interest while the nation suffers.

The PPCO therefore calls on all Nigerians to note that there is no need casting any vote for President Buhari who has overtly shown that he is not prepared for the election.

