Don’t kill law against estimated billing, group urges Reps

ASABA—People’s Progressive Parliament, PPP, a pressure group in Delta State, has urged the House of Representatives not to allow selfish interests kill the bill to stop estimated billing method employed by Electricity Distribution Companies, Discos, in the country.

The group in a statement by its Chairman, Matthew Onorhere maintained that the bill initiated over nine months ago by the Majority Leader of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, if passed and signed into law would address over 70 per cent of the power challenges faced by electricity consumers in the country.

The group which was reacting to the poor power supply situation in Delta State by the Benin Electricity Distribution company, BEDC, before and after the Christmas celebration, argued that the lack of proper legislation to check the activities of the Discos and protect consumers rights had given rise to the continuous decline in power supply in the country.

Berating the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, for purportedly commending the stability of power supply in the country during the Christmas period, the group urged the student body to ensure it get its fact right before making such general statement.

It said, “We want to call on the House of Representatives to speed up the passage of the bill prohibiting the Discos from giving estimated bill to consumers. The Discos are sleeping and not doing anything to improve power supply all over the country, and they are getting away with it because no law stops them from extorting the consumers.

“The issue of poor supply and extortion is not new and it affects over 70 percent of electricity consumers, everybody is complaining about it including the government but the unfortunate thing is that nobody is ready to do anything about it.”