Don’t interfere in coming elections, Army warns officers

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The General Officer Commanding, GOC, 82 Division, Nigerian Army Major General Abubakar Sadiq Maikobi yesterday warned soldiers to remain neutral in the forthcoming general elections.

Major General Maikobi who recently resumed in Enugu as the new GOC of 82 Division, Nigerian Army gave the warning in Onitsha while addressing Officers and men of 302 Artillery Regiment, General Support Onitsha Anambra State, said that soldiers do not belong to any political party and therefore, should remain neutral during and after the elections.

Troops foil suicide attack, kill 3 female bombers in Dikwa

Major Gen. Maikobi who was received by Col. Yakubu Bwala, Commander, 302 Artillery Regiment General Support, Onitsha also warned soldiers against indulging in illegal duties stressing that anybody caught would be sacked and made to face the wrath of the law.

According to the new GOC, “the major duty of the soldiers now is the general election and in that election, your main duty is to protect lives and property of the people.

“We should pray that God will take over the security situation of the country. Our major duty and concern now is the general elections. We must remain neutral.”