Dokubo warns contractors against selling Amnesty contracts

By Soni Daniel

Abuja – Amidst reports of sales of contracts by contractors engaged by the Presidential Amnesty Programme, the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Prof. Charles Dokubo, has warned contractors to desist forthwith from such malpractice or be axed.



Dokubo, who handed down the warning in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, warned the perpetrators of the ignoble act that there would be dire consequences for their actions if projects given to them were not implemented in accordance with the terms of the contracts.

The presidential adviser said the warning was necessitated by increasing reports on sale of contracts awarded to some companies in breach of contract agreements with the Amnesty Office.

Dokubo, who is also Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, noted that contracts awarded by his office were meant for the training and empowerment of beneficiaries of the Programme in line with its core mandate and objectives.

Dokubo in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Murphy Ganagana, said: “It is illegal and criminal for a contractor to be awarded a job and then he goes behind to sell the contract to another individual or company. As part of the terms of agreement for contracts awarded by the Presidential Amnesty Office, a contract is not transferable. It should be satisfactorily implemented.



“Henceforth, any company that engages in sale or contract racketeering after securing a job at the Presidential Amnesty Programme shall have the contract revoked. Contractors are advised to be guided accordingly and adhere strictly to contract terms,”Dokubo warned.