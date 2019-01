Novak Djokovic won through to the last eight of the Qatar Open on Wednesday, but only after surviving a huge scare from world number 36, Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

The world number one eventually triumphed 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, in a match lasting exactly two hours, twice as long as the Serb spent on court in his first round victory.

Djokovic is on course to meet Stan Wawrinka in the semi-finals in Doha after the Swiss also won again on Wednesday, beating Chile’s Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 7-6 (7/3).