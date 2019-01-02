DJ XGee commits suicide after posting suicide note online

A Lagos-based disck jockey, DJ, Seun Omogaji , aka DJ XGee has reportedly committed suicide moments after leaving a suicide note on his Instagram page.

Omogaji , according to sources, drank an insecticide.

In the post, the deceased said: “Okay, there is a twist to this last respect people give to their loved ones when gone. Black as signs of sadness, but in my case please rock white.

“Why? Because I love this colour so much.

“To all I have made smiled and to those I have pissed off trust me, I am only being human. Enikorewa, I love you so much. Eriayo , your name sums it all up, u are truly the reason for my Joy.

“Omobolanle Ajoke, you know I care. Moradeke, my mum, may my God heal you and to my in-laws stay blessed always.”

At the time of filing this report, the reason for his action was unknown . Unconfirmed report however had it that he had been having issues with his wife, in the course of which she packed out of her matrimonial home despite entireties from family members and friends.