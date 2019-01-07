Photos: Dino Melaye in hospital

Senator Dino Melaye in hospital as he refuses to leave his hospital bed, claiming to be having health challenges when the police came to take him to Lokoja in Kogi state to for prosecution.

Dino Melaye had last week surrendered to the police after a seven-day siege to his Abuja residence by the personnel of the force.

The personnel of the force had laid siege to the Abuja residence of Melaye to effect his arrest over a case of culpable homicide.

Dino Melaye and his gang were accused of shooting a police officer, Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF), while on duty in Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi.

The Force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, who confirmed the development on Friday in Abuja, said Dino Melaye opened the door to the house and fell down in front of the waiting personnel of the force.