Despite challenges young professionals build million dollars creative enterprises – Iredumare Opeyemi

In an era where many young Nigerians resort to criminal activities to get by, other take the bull by the horn by building legacies for generations to come.

One of such youths is entertainment lawyer and music business executive, Iredumare Opeyemi, team lead of the Legal, Finance and Acquisition team at Boomplay Music.

Opeyemi who is fast becoming a guru in entertainment law in Nigeria says he launched his career in the entertainment industry while still a university student.

‘There was really nothing like entertainment law when I was in university and the closest field to it was intellectual property law which is simply the study of laws, policies and judicial decisions around protecting the services and products. Due to this, what I had was interest in music, movies, and arts generally. And since I have always been fascinated by the arts, particularly music, movies and how it commands the human attention, as well as the level of micro transactional business that became a million dollar string for businesses.”

“With my background in the field of law in which I excelled at, coupled with the passion and fascination with music, I decided to use my knowledge of both understanding the trade and practices in the music and film business to fashion out a career for myself”, he said.

At Boomplay Music where he currently serves at legal team lead, Opeyemi’s job entails content acquisition for the platform that has 32 million users.

“Basically, I ensure Boomplay Music is at all times in time and up to date on new and historical records of music/audio and music videos/audio-visual releases in Africa. I also ensure that data of users, staff and third party contractors are well protected and in compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).”

“My innate desire for excellence and a legacy inclined lifestyle led me to pursue an emerging field of law Entertainment and Cyberspace Law.”

This led me to compete for the Commonwealth Distance learning Scholarship, which eventually gave me the opportunity to study Internet/Telecommunications Law and Policy at the University of Strathclyde; Glasgow, Scotland via distance learning where I bagged my Masters of Law (LLM).

The entertainment lawyer who has handled transactional contracts for celebrities like Davido, Timaya, Odunlade Adekola, Teni Entertainer revealed that his first advice to any artiste who is about to sign a contract is to avoid desperation.

‘The first thing I usually tell them is, you should not be desperate about this, there is much more to be done. You see there is always the desire for more and this is the reason musicians and record labels fall out with each other. When an artiste’s brand is beginning to get bigger than the label the desire to leave and become independent will always be an occurring thing. Until labels begin to invest in growing their brand (both in human capacity development and outlook) alongside that of the artiste, labels will always have artiste walking out of their contracts.”