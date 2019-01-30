Delta South PDP restates committment to people’s welfare

Delta State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reiterated its resolve to turn things around for the better for Nigerians.

The party emphasised its position through its leader in Delta South senatorial district, Reverend Mike Ehima, while welcoming to its fold a number of former members of All Progressives Congress, APC, who joined PDP.

Welcoming the new members, Reverend Ehima said: “We are not going to see you as new members. You’re going to have equal opportunity like every other member.

“You are already one of us and I urge you to work with all your heart because what we have decided to do in our party is turn things around for the better for our people; to bring back the happiness and joy that we are supposed to have.”

In his comment, the leader of the defectors, David Osifo, said they decided to join PDP because they could no longer dwell in a place where there is insincerity.

According to him, “we have seen the good works of Senator Matthew Urhoghide(Edo South) and we feel we should crossover to PDP to give him our support.”