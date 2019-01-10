Delta Poly dismisses sex-for-marks allegation

By Elizabeth Uwandu

OGWASHI-UKU—The management of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State has dismissed a sex-for-marks article published in an online portal of one of the national dailies (not Vanguard)implicating it.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the Public Relations Officer, PRO of the institution, Manfred L. Oyibogbeye, said the article written by one Owen Akenzua is fictitious, malicious and an attempt to discredit the polytechnic and drag its name to the mud.

READ ALSO: Senior citizens kick as Chinese coy demolishes Nigeria Railway quarters

According to him, the article which revealed alien names, laced with false allegations was a desperate move by enemies of the polytechnic.

His words: “It is on record that the name mentioned as the PRO of the institution is unknown to management and the PRO of the polytechnic never granted any interview with any tnewspaper as claimed by the author of the article.

“Moreso, the Rector of the polytechnic whose name is unfamiliar to the writer has an open door policy, as well as easily accessible to both staff and students. The erroneous representation of these names only goes to show how uninformed the writer of the article is with happenings at the polytechnic.

“The present management under the leadership of Professor Stella Chiemeke has zero-tolerance for sexual harassment, immorality and exploitation of students in any guise by lecturers or other staff members. We wish to state that our lecturers are well behaved, disciplined and research-focused.”