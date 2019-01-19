Delta peace concert to hold February 14

By ESTHER ONYEGBULA

Delta youths under the aegis of Delta Peace Concert have called for peaceful campaigns and elections among political parties, flag bearers and Nigerians.

This came even as they call on the Federal Government to proffer proper and proactive initiatives to curb and resist ugly menace of violence and social justice in violence prone region. The organisers of Delta peace concert made this call during a press conference in Lagos.

According to the Executive Director, Delta Peace Concert, Ediri Obada (2things), “Over the years there have been records of pockets of violence in different places during periods of election and those incidents are been purported to be carried out by the youths.

He added that as the 2019 general elections draws close, the Delta Peace Concert is set to propagate the message of peace among youths, young people and with Rivers State being a flash point for electoral violence, proper and proactive initiatives must be put in place to curb and resist the ugly menace of violence and social justice”.

The concert which has been endorsed by notable Deltans, a modern peace building initiative will encourage the best practices, including mediation, sensitization, motivation, education and entertainment as a means to foster peace, cohabitation and reduction of violence and other social vices. It is an orientation technique targeted at young citizens to cause a shift in the attitude and behaviour of the general electorate which will eventually help mitigate the risks of election violence.

The concert which will hold at the Dome Event Centre Okpanam Road Asaba on 14th February, 2019 will leverage on the attraction by the celebrities and entertainment to put on exhibition, other aspects of the economic live of the State and goodwill that the State stands to lose or diminish if election violence is not averted.

The concert will create an exhibition platform for non-entertainment entrepreneurs in other creative fields to showcase their works with the emphasis on prevention of election malpractices and resultant violence, raffle draws and lottery, with the star prize of a brand new saloon car”.