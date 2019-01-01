Delta PDP Campaign Council holds vigil

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Campaign Council will hold prayer vigil to dedicate the campaign to God ahead of Friday’s campaign flag-off for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The party in a statement by Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, Director of Publicity of the Delta State PDP Campaign Organisation, said all stakeholders connected with the campaigns, including members of Council, Directorates and Committees; chairmen, coordinators and secretaries of all local government campaign committees as well as the Speaker and members of the state House of Assembly are expected to attend.

The pre-campaign prayer vigil, which will hold at the Chapel of the Government House, Asaba today will have all commissioners and all PDP’s candidates in attendance.

Speaking, Deputy Director of Publicity in the campaign organisation, Prince Obaro Unuafe said: “It is to reinforce the stance of our candidate, Governor Okowa, that campaigns should be issue-based and peaceful.”