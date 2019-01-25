Delta North urges Ogboru to remember them when he wins

The people of Ogwashi-Ukwu Kingdom in Aniocha South, in Delta State yesterday appealed to the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Great Ogboru to remember them when he wins the governorship election come March 2nd 2019.



Speaking on behalf of the Obi-in-Council when Chief Great Ogboru Campaign train visited the palace, the Ozoma of Ogwashi-Ukwu ,Oluizele Lawrence Okolobi who spoke on behalf of the council of chiefs, said; “We welcome you to our kingdom. And we pray that were you are going, God should take you there this time around.

“And when you get there, ensure you remember to come and develop here.

“So when you assume the office of the Governor do not forget our people and Kingdom,” he added.

The APC governorship candidate, Chief Ogboru assured them, that when he assumes office no parts of Delta will be left unattended to.

He stressed that, with him as the governor of the state, a new Delta will be born, where every major town turned to an industrial town.

Addressing the people of Ogwashi-Ukwu at the campaign ground, Ogboru who was amazed to see a Mammoth crowd said that, “I love what I am seeing today (yesterday) and there are no words to commend you because this shows that you all know what you want.

“This time around, we are giving you a new Senator for Delta North Senatorial District, Hon. Doris Uboh and all Delta North APC Candidates, don’t be afraid, we will win, come out emass to vote APC and your votes will count.”

At Okpanam, in Oshimili North local government area, Ogboru changed APC faithful to vote for all APC candidates nothing that the PDP will not be able to steal their mandate again.

The party’s Senatorial Candidate for Delta North Senatorial District, Engr Doris Uboh urged Delta North people to vote for President Mohammadu Buhari

Chief Ogboru, stressing that Ogboru and the APC has a pan-Deltan agenda to transform the state.

The Delta State APC Chairman, Prophet Jones Erue while urging the people to vote enmass for APC in the elections ahead, said that all PDP candidates will be voted out.