Delta gov. inaugurates 14-man team to drive CBN’s agricultural scheme

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has inaugurated a 14-man Project Management Team (PMT) to drive the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS), charging them to make the project yield good results.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Ovie Agas on Tuesday in Asaba, approved the proposal for N1.5 billion AADS infrastructural development loan through Zenith Bank Plc.

The members of the team include the Commissioners for Economic Planning; Finance; Head, Development Finance Office, CBN; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture; Manager, Bank of Agriculture (BOA) and Manage, Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation.

Others are representatives of Off-takers for Vegetables; Fish; the Coordinators of Vegetable and Fish Farmers; Directors of agricultural service and fisheries, among others.

The governor said that the AADS was an initiative of the Federal Government in the Anchor Borrowers Scheme aimed at revolutionising agricultural production through engagement of youths to ensure food security and employment and wealth creation.

“The state government is embracing the AADS as an impetus to the overall implementation of the SMART agenda.

“It is in consideration of the economic benefit of AADS to the state that this PMT was graciously approved with the hope that the calibre of persons brought together in the team will drive the scheme in such a way as to bring fruitful results to the state.

“The PMT is a key requirement not only for a hitch-free take-off of the AADS in the state but essentially the assemblage of very competent professional mangers vital for the successful implementation of the programme in all ramifications in the state,” he said.

Okowa said that his administration had made tremendous efforts at improving the wellbeing and prosperity of the people of Delta with the SMART agenda through numerous agricultural programmes which include Oil Palm Development, Aquaculture, Rice and Cassava Enterprises.

He said that the specific variants for youths include the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneur Programme (YAGEP).

Responding, the Team Chairman, Chief Joseph Utomi, Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources thanked the governor for inaugurating the committee.

He pledged members’ commitment to deliver the task and to ensure the viability of AADS in the state.