Delta APC inaugurates Governorship campaign committees 

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress , APC , will inaugurate its governorship Campaign Council/Organization on Friday, January 11, 2019.

In a statement signed by the Media director, Delta state APC campaign council, Zik zulu okafor, it said the inauguration which was shifted from Saturday , January 5, will take place at the Orchid’s Hotel in Asaba, the Delta state capital at 12.00 noon.

Also, the Director- General, DG, of the Delta state APC Campaign Council, Hon. George Timinimi, said the initial date was changed to enable the Council tidy up logistic and administrative loose ends and to fortify membership of the committees to ensure a strategic campaign and a decisive victory at the polls.

Hon Timinimi adds that the inauguration ceremony will be followed with the launch of the manifesto of the APC governorship candidate in Delta state, Olorogun Great Ovedje Ogboru.

In his words, ” we shall launch our governorship candidate’s manifesto to showcase before the media and the good people of Delta state what an APC government will do for the state. We are going to start re-writing the challenging story of our dear Delta state by bringing good governance, infrastructural revolution and empowerment of our people ” he stated.

Speaking further, the DG said the inauguration of the committees and the launch of the manifesto will signpost the formal commencement of APC campaign which he affirmed will penetrate every nook and cranny of Delta state and touch the heart of every Deltan.

“Our candidate already has a cult following in Delta state but our campaign strategy is to bring to the home of every Deltan the qualities that make our candidate very unique plus the laudable programmes that he is bringing to our state under an APC government”, he stated unequivocally. Speaking further, he said the day’s event will end with interaction with the media to further chat with them under a sprightly environment to properly highlight our vision for a New Delta and One Delta for All,” he concluded.