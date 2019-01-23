Days of PDP over in Taraba – APC guber candidate, Sani Danladi

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Candidate APC, Alhaji Sani Abubakar Danladi has said days of the ruling party Peoples Democratic Party in the state are over.

Danladi said ‎under PDP, Taraba has never held and won any election devoid of rigging, thuggery and intimidation of electorates.

Danladi was responding to a press conference organized by PDP’s Director of Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan on the political violence in Wukari.

A statement signed by DG Sani Abubakar Danladi Gubernatorial Campaign Organization, Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama, ‎said the PDP is only attempting to cover up its disgraceful act of waylaying attacking, robbing and destroying vehicles belonging to APC’s convoy which was on transit to Ibi.

He said the PDP however contradicted themselves as they gave yet another version from the one earlier offered by Governor Darius Ishaku.

”While the Governor claimed it was clash between APC and UDP, the PDP spokesperson who was not at the scene of the crisis declared that they were an aggrieved party because APC supporters were “destroying PDP billboards all the way to Wukari, shamelessly claiming that APC, “shot” their way into the town.”

Kaigama said a political rally could not have taken place on the road in front of the Police Area Command and so there could not have been any clash with “another rival political party” at that point. ‎

“The Police and the DSS Offices in Wukari remain our witness that we were attacked without provocation. “We were attacked in front of their offices driving peacefully on the road. ‎

“No one was carrying any form of weapon as we were simply on transit to Ibi.”

He said the attack in Wukari is part of the plan to deploy hardened thugs to all polling units in the State by the PDP.

“The State Government has completed the training of over one thousand thugs in the name of Anti-Open-grazing Marshals. The Wukari attack was carried out by these Marshals using arms bought by the State Government.”

“‎As a responsible Party, APC will neither threaten anyone nor resort to violence under any circumstance. We will continue to go to every corner of the State taking the message of change, peace and development to our people. We will never militarize our State by arming the youth to maim and kill. Besides, APC is not in government in Taraba State and therefore cannot afford to buy arms for criminal gangs. It’s the PDP administration that has been talking tough, threatening and sending a clear message of their intention to sponsor violence and militarize the forthcoming elections as a means of escaping defeat.‎

“The people of Taraba State are tired of this vicious circle of violence and are poised to change the narrative through a peaceful means. As the biggest party in Taraba State at the moment, we shall continue to preach to our massive supporters to eschew all forms of violence. This commitment is far greater than signing peace documents just to fulfill righteousness without implementation.”‎