Dangote refinery receives RFCC’s Regenerator, begins installation of equipment

Lagos – The Dangote Oil Refining Company (DORC) Ltd. has taken delivery of one of the major components of its refinery equipment, the Regenerator for the Residual Fluid Catalytic Cracker (RFCC).

Mr Rama Putta, the Head of Quality Assurance/Quality Compliance and Construction, DORC, made this known on Sunday in Lagos.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) is one of the most important conversion processes used in petroleum refineries.

It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high-molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils into more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases, and other products.

Putta said the sand filling of the site had been completed, adding that 60 per cent of the land was swampy.

“The refinery equipment are coming in semi-finished shape and we will finish the assembling here at the sight.

“The remaining is being manufactured in various countries, including China, India, America, South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia,’’ he said.

Mr Devakumar Edwin, Executive Director, Dangote Group, said the 650,000 barrels per day refinery would stimulate economic development in Nigeria.

He said the refinery was designed to process a variety of light and medium grades of crude and produce extremely clean fuels that met Euro V specification.

The executive director said usually, the sulphur in petroleum fuels resulted in vehicle exhaust emissions that had negative impact on health and environment.

He said that the Dangote plant had invested in most advanced technology to produce Euro V fuel due to help Nigeria meet the European Standard of gasoline.

He said the project would provide thousands of direct and indirect jobs and add value to Nigeria’s economic development, noting that the refinery would lead to significant skills transfer and technology acquisition opportunities in the country.

The company has commenced the installation of equipment for the 650,000 barrels-per-day crude oil refinery being built in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The refinery has continued to receive heavy equipment, through the Dangote jetty, located close to the refinery in the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

It would be recalled that the jetty, constructed by Dangote Oil Refinery received its first ship of 132 metres long, 9,755 tonnes general cargo ship, last year to deliver essential equipment for the ongoing construction.

The refinery is being designed to accommodate multiple grades of domestic and foreign crude and process these into high-quality gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and aviation fuels that meet Euro V emissions specifications, plus polypropylene.

It will include a crude distillation unit, single-train residual fluid catalytic cracking unit, diesel hydro-treating unit, continuous catalyst regeneration unit, alkylation unit and a polypropylene unit.

The refinery will also be able to adjust its production of different products to match market demands. (NAN)