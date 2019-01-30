Dangote Foods fetes 77 distributors, promises better days

Dangote Foods, comprising Dangote Flour Mills, Dangote Sugar Refinery and NASCON Allied Industries, has rewarded hundreds of its customers and 77 major distributors from across the country with financial rewards among others.

At the 2018 Dangote Customers Celebration and Food Distributors’ Award Night organised by the company, Monday night, in Lagos, Dangote Foods doled out millions of naira in addition to all expenses paid trips to Dubai in appreciation of their faithful patronage for year 2018.

During the event, 54 winners emerged from the geopolitical zones while the balance was in the other and national categories. Alhaji Ali Balarabe of Balarabe & Sons emerged the overall best performing customer in the national category for the second consecutive time.

In her welcome address, Chairman of NASCON Allied Industries, Mrs. Yemisi Ayeni, who described the customers as “the most important part of our business,” said the recognition of this symbiotic partnership formed the theme of the award ceremony, Better. Stronger. Together.

She said the event was to honour the customers who made it possible for Dangote Food products to be the preferred choice in all households.

She said: “Your continuous patronage over the years demonstrates your confidence in our product range; sugar, flour and salt. You have helped to create awareness for Dangote Foods products across the six geopolitical regions. This has led to increased consumption of our products in the regions.”

President/CE, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, in his remarks, said the awards were to appreciate customers and distributors who through their dogged and persistent efforts had made Dangote Foods products a household name in Nigeria.

He said: “You are all aware that we are celebrating 2018 against all odds. Our food businesses recorded mixed results in the year with NASCON growing while Dangote Sugar Refinery and Dangote Flour Mill had a very difficult year.

“Fluctuations in performance are known to occur in the life of businesses but the greater part is that you persevered with us. My special commendation goes to Dangote Sugar and Pasta customers who, despite the price challenges posed by influx of unlicensed and substandard grey imports stood by us.

“We have remained the dominant brand in most of the sectors where we play in the food sector, and we are delighted to have you as our partners through thick and thin,” he said.

He disclosed that the company invested massively in the sugar sector across the country in line with its Backward Integration Project targeted at the production of 1.5 million metric tonnes per annum of refined sugar in the next 10 years.

Dangote said the challenges would soon become history as investment in the sugar sector would soon create between 75,000 to 150,000 jobs, price reductions and improved profits to customers.

He commended the customers for enduring the Apapa gridlock that caused delay to product delivery and increased cost to business.

“To reduce the traffic gridlock, we invested significantly in the Apapa road reconstruction project and the completion in 2019 should bring massive relief to our three food companies as well as our competitors operating from the axis,” he said.

He recalled that in 2018, he disclosed plans for new investments in NASCON Allied Industries aimed at boosting efficiency and better returns.”Today, NASCON, after a strong 2018, has continued to roll out several culinary innovations such as curry, stew mix, soup mix and different seasoning flavors to satisfy consumer demands,” he said.

The industrialist noted that Dangote Flour Mills had a four-prong strategy – expanding capacity, innovating to attract more user groups, upgrading capabilities and enhancing product portfolio.

Dangote said that the company’s goal for 2019 was to continue to delight its customers, bakers, confectioners and consumers all over the country, saying it would result in stronger growth and sustenance of all its business units.

He said that the company’s investments which include the $12 billion Ibeju-Lekki refinery& fertilizer projects would address Nigeria’s agriculture and energy needs.

In his appreciation remarks, Alhaji Ali Balarabe of Balarabe & Sons, the overall best performing customer in the national category thanked God for an excellent year in which he emerged tops for the second consecutive time as the top distributor. He also thanked Dangote for the long years of maintaining the cordial relationship between the two companies.

He stated that a lot of young people are venturing into the food distribution business with Dangote Foods which he described as a welcome development as it would the number of jobless youths roaming the streets. He tasked the youths not to relent but put in more efforts as no gain comes ease.