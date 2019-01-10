Dame Amaechi begs women to pray for husband

By Favour Nnabugwu

Wife of the Minister of Transportation, Dame Judith Amaechi has called on women in the country to pray for her husband, Hon Rotimi Amaechi against attempts to destroy his credibility.

Dame Amaechi at the Noble Women Movement for Buhari and Osinbajo (NWM4BO) in Abuja, Thursday alluded to the recently released audio tapes in which her husband was allegedly criticising the present administration, appealed to women to pray for her husband.

“My husband Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the DG Campaign for the president is working tirelessly but I want you even when this programme is over to pray for him because of the too many eyes that are on him not by any fault of his but because Gods favour is upon him. That the will of God will be done in Nigeria and that no man will take his position or take away what belongs to him,” she prayed.

While reeling out some of the achievements of the Buhari administration during NWM4BO, a socio-political group of professional women in politics have garnered their support to actualise his victory at the 2019 Presidential Elections, said, “For the first time, we can boost that federal money is going to capital projects. At least, I know my husband’s ministry is a moving train. I was able to board a train that looks like I am abroad and I have been able to ply some roads that before now were gullies.”

Dame Amaechi who is the Chairperson Board of women Directors, NWM4BO, pointed out that the decision to support the reelection of the President was anchored on the remarkable achievements recorded in the last three tears.

She said, “First it was because our President Buhari has done a great job that we decided to rally round him.He has made remarkable improvement from the time he took over three years ago.

“The President wife Aisha Buhari has also done well in her capacity with little or no resources and we as women have come together to give her the necessary backing so that they can finish up with the good job they have started and come February 2019 we shall make of to the Glory of God for a second term and this requires a lot of work”.

“And in the Niger Delta, Buhari has shown strong strides. I want to encourage all of you not to lose hope. I tell you, if you work very hard , God will always bless you and if we get what is right about Nigeria, even our kids yet unborn will say this is my country and I am very proud to associate with it.

In her address, the National President, Pastor Mrs Mfawa Usani while commending Dame Judith Amaechi for her vision, called on the women to ensure that President Muhammadu is reelected by mobilising vigorously at the grassroot level to ensure a better life for them.

In his remarks, the Emir of Uke, HRM, Dr Abdullahi Hassan enjoined all women present to be the good ambassadors in their homes also commended the APC led Government for its continuous efforts at repositioning the economy.

“The APC slogan next level is really a tag for prosperity, he said.