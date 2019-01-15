Customs officer linked with smuggling will be sanctioned — CAC Uba

By Ebuka Oko

The Customs Area Controller, CAC, of Seme-Border Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Garba Uba Mohammed, has issued a stern warning to the Customs officers in his command over aiding of smugglers.

While speaking to Vanguard Maritime Report, Uba stated that any Custom Officer caught in the act will be severely sanctioned, either by suspension, demotion or outright dismissal from the Service.

“Anybody caught is out. There are sanctions provided for such erring officers, you are aware in recent time, officers have been dismissed, they have been demoted in rank and they have been suspended”

He equally revealed the efforts of the Custom in fighting smuggling and making sure that nobody escapes the wrath of the law if found guilty.

“In Customs, we have three layers of defence for fighting smuggling. That’s the area command, if the smuggled items or goods that are supposed to pay duty did not pay, they escape the area command, the federal operation are there all over, whether on information patrol or conventional patrol, to make sure that such goods are seized.

If government money is not collected, such money is collected. If the federal operations have not been able to check that, there is the last line of the defence, the Comptroller General of Customs, CGC Strike Force, they do that”, he concluded.