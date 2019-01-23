Customs intensifies offensive on imports without EUC

As MMIA breaks revenue record, detains consignment of drones

By Eguono Odjegba

The Murtala Mohammed Airport Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has continued its onslaught on importation procedure violation with the seizure of assortments of military hardware imported into the country without End User Certificates (EUC).

The offensive also included exports of prohibited items, even as the command began the year 2019 with an unprecedented revenue collection of ¦ 2.9 billion in the first ten (10) days of the month of January 2019.

The Command Customs Area Controller, Comptroller (Dr) Jayne Shoboiki, told Vanguard Maritime Report that Customs will continue to frustrate the antics of unscrupulous businessmen in the airport.

According to the MMIA Customs boss, the seizures include 10 sets of military camouflage uniforms, 63 cartons of Bullet Proof Jackets, 30 cartons of military helmet, 24 pieces of military face caps and 10 sets of military vest of different camouflage colors, one Air Gun imported with two different EUC, 20 pieces of assorted Optical Sight wrapped in a military camouflage uniform bags, used mainly for rifles and Grenade launcher, five cartons of military knee/shin guards, 138 cartons containing handcuffs, 133 packages containing Police Official Cardigans and 710 pieces of Military Headgears.

The others include expired beef (packaged in 2009) and imported from South Africa, Pangolin Scales and Elephants Tusk which has been handed over to National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, NESREA, sacks of unprocessed donkey’s skin already handed over to Quarantine, and cartons of Tramadol tablets, also already handed over to National Agency for Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC.

First two weeks of January this year, she said, the Command intercepted and detained two (2) packages of Military camouflage uniforms imported without EUC. The consignment was laden with desert camouflage, complete set jackets, complete set of camouflage combats uniforms, camouflage polo shirts, camouflage inner vest, camouflage peak caps and 51 cartons of drones without EUC.