Customs collects N1.8b in Sokoto last year

… Impounds N454.8m contraband goods

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara Zonal Command of the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, last year, collected a total of N1.8 billion revenue, even as it impounded contraband goods worth N454.8 million during the same period.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command Magaji Mailafiya, noted that the above amount showed an increase from N1.4 billion along with N450.5 million worth of contraband goods seized in 2017.

Mailafiya, in a statement, said that “the figure represents 94.45 per cent of 2018 target of N1.97 billion that indicated growth of 26.59 per cent in revenue.

“This shows an increment of N390.9 million collected in 2017 which was N1.4 billion revenue,” he said.

The spokesperson added that Customs Area Controller, CAC, Umar Gimba, had at several times, educated people on the dangers of smuggling which hindered government from achieving planned economic targets and overall development of the country.

He pointed out that the command exceeded its targets in four consecutive months within the period. He explained that 247 cases of contraband seizures were made last year with a total Duty Paid Value, DPV, of N454.8 million.

He added that cases of seizures had also increased when compared with 204 cases witnessed in 2017 with DPV of N450 million.

He noted that N4.3 million increase was recorded, which showed that the Command had improved on its fight against smuggling in the area with a slight increase of only 43 cases of seizures compared to the figure of 2017.