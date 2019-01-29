Customs aims to surpass N887bn FG’s revenue for 2019

THE Federal Government has set a revenue target of N877 billion for the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS for this year, even as the management assured that it would strive to surpass the target at the end of the year.

Comptroller-General of the NCS, Hameed Ali, who disclosed at the 2019 International Customs Day, ICD with the theme “Smart Border for Seamless Trade, Travel and Transport,” said that the management has set a far higher in-house target for itself.

The Customs helmsman said management would no longer tolerate the incessant killing of its officers by smugglers, vowing that appropriate force would henceforth be applied in its anti-smuggling operations

He said the Service intends to swell its revenue generation by acquiring non-intrusive equipment to boost trade facilitation, while ensuring that stakeholders comply with trade rules.

He said the Service intends to swell its revenue collection by acquiring non-intrusive equipment to boost trade facilitation, while ensuring that stakeholders comply with trade rules. Nigeria Customs collected N904.072 billion, N898.673 billion, N1.037 trillion and N1.202 trillion in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively. The figures total N4.042 trillion from 2015 to 2018.

The Customs boss called on the Federal Government to crash the clearing cost of vehicles as a means of curbing smuggling through border posts.

According to him, “We have 35 percent duty and 35 percent levy, and so if you import a brand new vehicle into Nigeria, you pay 70 percent duty. From what we have done, and based on statistics, we discovered that this duty has now driven most of our importers to our neighbouring ports and also it has increased the rate of smuggling into this country of new vehicles,” he stated.