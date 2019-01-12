Curry moves to third on all-time 3pt list

Stephen Curry drained back-to-back three pointers in a late Friday game to move past Jason Terry into third place on the NBA all-time list.

Curry’s third three pointer of the Golden State Warriors 146-109 win over Chicago gave him 2,283 in his all-star career. The milestone basket came with nine minutes, 59 seconds left in the third quarter on an assist from Draymond Green.

Curry’s accomplishment was announced to the crowd, and he received a loud ovation from the crowd of 19,500 at Oracle Arena.

Curry finished with five threes and 28 points. His 2,285 threes trail only Reggie Miller (2,560) and Ray Allen (2,973) in NBA history.

“It is a special accomplishment in terms of two guys I know who are trendsetters and did it for many many years,” Curry said. “They are people I looked up to. Obviously I want to catch them. I respect what guys have done before.”