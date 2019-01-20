Current political model stifling devt in Kwara — APC gov candidate

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, stressed that the current political model in the state has stifled development and deliberately impoverished residents of the state.

He also alleged that persistent infrastructural decay in the State has forced monarchs to relocate elsewhere from their palace.

AbdulRazaq also disclosed that his administration would device means to reduce the state dependence on federal government monthly allocation.

The APC governorship candidate said this at a conference organised by indigenes of the state in Lagos held at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulele.

Lamenting that the PDP led administration in the state has claimed to have spent N1 trillion on infrastructures he said we can’t see what the fund was spent on.