Cultists kill 3 in Badagry, Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—Bloody clashes between suspected rival cult groups left three persons dead in Ondo town, Ondo state and Badagry, Lagos State.

Sources said that two persons were reportedly killed during a supremacy battle between two rival cult groups in Ondo town, Ondo state on New Year Eve in what was described as reprisal attack over the murder of one of the cult leaders in the town popularly called “Sharpman”.

He was allegedly shot dead by an unknown person on the eve of Christmas celebration in the town.

The shooting reportedly took place in three locations in the town, the one at Sabo area reportedly claimed the life of one person popularly known as “Drogba” who was shot at close range by some men on a motorcycle at about 630am.

He reportedly died while he was being rushed to the Ondo Trauma centre.

Vanguard learned that the other clash occurred at Shora area in the town where an unidentified person was equally shot dead while two others sustained gunshot injuries at Ebido junction at the popular Yaba street in the town.

The state police image maker, Femi Joseph, said the matter was yet to be reported at the state headquarters.

Also, the bloody clash between suspected rival cult groups, yesterday, in Badagry, Lagos State, left one person dead

Sources disclosed that the deceased, simply identified as Shefiu, was shot dead around Senior Boys Joint along Soglo Way at about 1a.m. on New Year’s Day.

It was gathered that the deceased, who allegedly belonged to Eiye confraternity, was shot dead during a scuffle between rival suspected cultists.

According to the source, members of the groups ran away from the scene immediately after the shooting, leaving behind the lifeless body of the victim.

Police

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Badagry, Mr. Samson Akhiromen, told NAN that one suspect had been arrested over the killing.

The DPO said that investigation was under way to establish the motive behind the killing, adding that efforts were on to apprehend other suspected hoodlums involved in the incident.