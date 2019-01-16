Cross River DA suspends gov candidate for endorsing APC flagbearer

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—Cross River State Democratic Alternative, DA, yesterday, suspended its governorship candidate, Dr. Charles Offiong-Ephraim, one of the 15 that endorsed the All Progressives Con-gress, APC, governorship candidate, Senator John Owan-Enoh.

The state Chairman of the party, Edet Bassey, told newsmen in Calabar: “Our governorship candidate involved himself in illegal activities.”

Vanguard learned that members of the party, especially the executives, were not aware and not part of the endorsement of another candidate on another platform.

Bassey said: “I, the state chairman of the party, was not aware of his endorsement of Senator Owan-Enoh. What he did was unacceptable. After due consultation with the state exco of the party, permission was obtained from the national headquarters of the party to suspend Ephraim.

“After the suspension, a four-man committee has been set up to investigate Ephraim’s alleged activities and report back within one week, after which the party would take the next action.”

Contacted, Offiong-Ephraim, who was at the meeting where he was suspended, said: “I have nothing to say about it. I have been suspended.”