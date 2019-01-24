Court judgement: Delta APC refutes reports it has no candidate

The Delta state All Progressives Congress, APC, party, has refuted reports that it has no candidates for the coming general elections in the state.

The party, in a statement signed by its state State Publicity Secretary, O. S. Imonina Esq, said the reports making the rounds that the court of Appeal had, today, ruled that it has no candidate for the election is malicious and misrepresentation of the court’s true judgement.

The party’s scribe said “the judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered today DID NOT make any order/decision on the Party’s candidates for the 2019 general elections.”

He said the implication of the judgement is that, “the trial court is to continue with the case filed by Chief Cyril Ogodo” and that “NO ORDER or ORDERS was made by the Court of Appeal with respect to the candidates of the Party for the 2019 general elections as the issue was NEVER argued before the Court of Appeal. “

The statement partly reads thus:

“The appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress through their lawyer, Chief Adeniyi Akintola , SAN, was against the order/decision of the Federal High Court, Asaba, presided over by the Honourable Justice TB Adegoke to handle the case filed before her by Chief Cyril Ogodo as a pre election matter.

It was these orders made by the trial judge TB Adegoke on the 17th October 2018 and 1st November 2018 respectively as to procedure to be adopted by the trial court, that was appealed against by the APC.

And in their well considered judgement, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal on the ground that the Appellants failed to seek leave before appealing and the orders made by the trial court on the 17th October 2018 and 1st November, 2018 remains valid, effectively sending the case back to the Federal High Court, Asaba for continuation of the trial of the case before Hon. Justice TB Adegoke.

The judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered today DID NOT make any order/decision on the Party’s candidates for the 2019 general elections. The implication of the judgement is

The trial court is to continue with the case filed by Chief Cyril Ogodo. NO ORDER or ORDERS was made by the Court of Appeal with respect to the candidates of the Party for the 2019 general elections as the issue was NEVER argued before the Court of Appeal.

We are by this Press Release assuring all members of our great party to ignore this malicious publication as same is without foundation. The names of candidates of the party submitted to INEC remain the authentic candidates for the elections. We are therefore calling on all Party faithful to work for their victory in the coming elections. We are very sure of victory at the end of this legal journey and ultimately at the polls despite this lame distraction by disruptive elements.”